Filling the tank in Yakima? Prices Heating Up Like Summer

If you're filling the tank on this Monday be prepared for an increase in the cost of gas.

Average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.27 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

YOU KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE VALLEY?

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley was in Wapato priced at $3.68 per gallon on Sunday. The average in the state of Washington on Monday is 4.57 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon today.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE OF GAS IS UP THIS WEEK

The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

WILL WE SEE BIG INCREASES DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS?

"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

April 24, 2022: $4.50/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.53/g, up 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44/g.

Seattle- $4.66/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.60/g.

Washington- $4.52/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.43/g.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

