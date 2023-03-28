Army Black Hawk Makes Visit to Yakima School for Army Day

Today is Army Day at Yakima's Eisenhower High School and a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter will fly above and land at the school today to give students a hands on experience.

THE HELICOPTER WILL BE ON DISPLAY ON THE BASEBALL UNTIL 1 PM

The MEDEVAC helicopter will be on display for students at Eisenhower High School so the students can touch and hear from Army officials in an effort to generate interest in enlistment in the U.S. Army during the school’s event. A press release says the helicopter will be landing in an open field near the school's baseball diamond at 11:00 am Tuesday.

The aircraft will be on display until 1:00 pm.

ARMY OFFICIALS HOPE THE COPTER CREATES EXCITEMENT

The visit is organized by Yakima Army recruiters with aviation support from the Yakima Training Center in hopes that the helicopter will "enhance student interest in the advanced training opportunities available in the U.S. Army."

Students will have the opportunity to learn about and engage with the equipment while talking with U.S. Army recruiters about career possibilities in STEM fields.

WHY AREN'T PEOPLE JOINING THE ARMY?

It's no secret that army recruiters are doing everything they can to sign more people to join the army. The numbers are down this year short 20,000 from the projected 485,000 recruits. What's going on? Army officials say there's no hard data to give them a clear answer as to why there's a shortfall but some believe the covid vaccine requirement may have something to do with the shortage.

