WIAA Implements New Procedures for Addressing Racial Taunts at Games

(Renton, WA) -- The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association says it's working with schools and leagues to curb the use of racial slurs at games this season. The Association announced a new Bias Reporting Form Tuesday through which people can report racist taunts at athletic events. The move comes several months after two Zillah High School basketball players were called racial slurs during a game against at Connell High School.





The WIAA also sent step-by-step procedures for addressing discriminatory harassing behavior to schools and the Washington Officials Association.