With all the talk about fentanyl coming into the United States from the open Mexican border authorities in Yakima are feeling the impact.

A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost thier lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl.

DRUG DEATHS ARE ON THE RISE IN YAKIMA EVERY MONTH

Today the number of suspected overdose deaths stands at 12 up from 7 last month.

Curtice says along with the overdose deaths he's seen 11 fatal vehicle crashes over the last 2 months of which he says a majority of the drivers were impaired by alcohol, drugs or both.

DO YOU SHOP FOR CHEAPER DRUGS IN MEXICO?

FOX News is reporting that fentanyl laced pills are now showing up in pills sold an pharmacies in Mexico where a lot of Americans shop for cheaper drugs. Curtice says "we have not had any overdose deaths from secondary medications purchased in Mexico." Although Curtice says "I'm sure that it is totally possible."

He says fentanyl continues to be the hidden killer in many drugs including the popular blue 30 pills of which he says many are laced with the deadly drug but are sold on the street as Percocete or other less harmful drugs.

REPORTS OF FENTANYL LACED PILLS IN MEXICAN PHARMACIES

FOX News reports that drugs sold in Mexico like Percocete and other drugs needed for pain have been found to be laced with fentanyl.

He says many people who thought they were taking one kind of drug were killed by drugs laced with fentanyl. Curtice also believes local cocaine is also laced with the drug as well.

