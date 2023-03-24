Yakima County Republicans are planning a big Lincoln Day Dinner later this year and if you're a fan of KIT you'll want to be there.

Yakima County Republican Party Chair Matthew Brown, who is also a member of the Yakima City Council says the special guest speaker will be radio talk show host Charlie Kirk. The event is set for 6:00 pm August 12 at the Yakima Convention Center.

Kirk is a political activist and founder of Turning Point USA, an organization dedicated to educating and empowering young people to promote conservative values.

His daily radio show can be heard on KIT from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday through Friday.

A press release says as a "frequent commentator on Fox News and other major news outlets, Charlie Kirk has established himself as a leading voice in the conservative movement." Local Republican party officials say the Lincoln Day Dinner "is an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of one of America’s greatest presidents and reflect on the timeless principles of freedom, liberty, and the republic that he championed. It is also a chance to connect with fellow conservatives and hear from one of the most influential voices in the conservative movement today."

Tickets are expected to be available soon. Check the party website for more information.

https://yakimacountyrepublicans.com/event/lincoln-day-dinner-2023-featuring-charlie-kirk/?v=7516fd43adaa

