Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.

The event will be held at Washington Middle School

City officials say it's a time to engage, educate, and empower Yakima residents to identify, report and eradicate vandalism throughout their neighborhoods.

The event from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm will be held at Washington Middle School, 510 South 9th Street. A press release says during the event "law enforcement, city officials, local schools, and community organizations will begin to foster community relationships by clarifying the roles of law enforcement and city officials regarding vandalism abatement."

The day is free and empowering

“The City of Yakima aims to reduce vandalism cases by making neighborhood improvements to deter future criminal activity through graffiti abatement work,” says Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. If you attend the event you can expect;

Free refreshments

Claim a free paint bucket and supply kit to paint over future vandalism on your own property (Limit 1 per household).

Create new relationships with law enforcement, city officials and other community members to increase crime prevention efforts throughout Yakima.

How is the city funding the event? Community Action Day is funded through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The Yakima City Council authorized the grant acceptance and agreement earlier this year during its meeting on May 17th.

