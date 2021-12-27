UPDATE: WSU to Play Central Michigan In The Sun Bowl

UPDATE: Washington State has an opponent for the Sun Bowl. Central Michigan will be traveling to El Paso to play the Cougars after Boise State had to pull out of their matchup with the Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl. Central Michigan got the okay from The Mid-American Conference last night to make the trip from Tucson. This all comes after Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 issues.

