Keeping our WA State Homes Safe from Wildfires: Tips

Wildfire season is upon us, and I want us to be prepared.

If a fire were to start next to your home, or make it's way towards your house, would you be prepared?

via GIPHY

Is Washington State really that *Bad* when it comes to fires?

"Washington had its second- and third-worst fire seasons in 2021 and 2022. Last year's fire season ended with 1,707 fires, the third-highest number of ignitions in the state's history, but 151,000 acres burned, below the state's 10-year average of 467,000 acres burned." - Source

So, yes, I would say it can get *Bad*.

How can we prepare our properties in case of a wildfire?

According to Smokey the Bear, here's what we should do.

1. Keep flammable objects away from your home (at least 30ft.)

2. Keep your home clutter and debris free

3. Clear / move dried mulch and plants within 5ft of your home.

4. Prune trees, limbs, clear under the trees.

5. Keep your lawn mowed and watered.

6. Make sure there is a 10ft gap between trees.

7. Install metal mesh screens over vents, and under decks to prevent embers from getting into your home.

8. Connect with your local county and get notified of potential risks.

Seems a bit overwhelming but, when you have the things done, you'll have peace of mind.

Peace of mind in the days of nasty wildfires, is a gift. If you need help clearing any parts of your home, reach out for said help. Keep the water ready to go, and all the luck to you.

As someone who experienced the Carlton Complex fire and bore witness to many friends and families who lost their homes, all I can do is try and be preventative for you.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Tips on Staying Cool In Washington State While some of these might seem obvious, they are always a good reminder :). Gallery Credit: Aly