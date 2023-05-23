Wild Drunk Moses Lake Driver Plows Through Fence [VIDEO]

Still image from video of drunk driver crash (MLPD) Still image from video of drunk driver crash (MLPD) loading...

A driver captured this cellphone video of a drunk motorist in Moses Lake, including them losing control of their car and smashing through a fence at high speed.

A Drunk driver flees the scene of the crash

Sunday evening Moses Lake Police were called to the 700 block of North Rockport Street, for a report of a car that had plowed through a fence, into a yard, coming to stop after causing damage.

The MLPD said the driver, identified as 18-year-old Quentin Quade was driving on Valley Road when he lost control and crashed. A motorist behind him noticed Quade was swerving around on the road, and recorded this video. It shows Quade losing control and seemingly not hitting the brakes as he plowed through a fence.

Fortunately, he did not hit any oncoming traffic. Moses Lake officers said he fled the scene on foot but was later located, and using a warrant he was taken to a nearby hospital for a DUI blood draw. He is likely facing DUI and Hit and Run charges.