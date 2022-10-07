Week 5 Pigskin Preview

Week 5 of the NFL Season provides some interesting match ups and traditionally, this is the week we begin seeing the herd of "contenders" begin to thin out. Now to the picks:

Get our free mobile app

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers in London. (Packers -7.5 O/U 41)

Another London game which means another 6:30am kickoff Pacific time. Even though both teams are 3-1, the Giants are not for real and even though the Packers have more challenges than in the recent past, they are a class above the Giants.

I like the Packers to win and cover in jolly ol' England with the Over just coming in.

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo (Bills -14 O/U 45.4)

The 1-3 Steelers do not catch a break getting the 3-1 Bills. The line opened at 8, then when the announcement that Kenny "I threw 3" Pickett was going to start the rest of the season at QB, the line jumped. This isn't the defense you want your first start to come against. 14 is a lot to lay, even at home, but I like Buffalo to win and cover. I'm leaning towards the under because I don't how much Pittsburgh will actually score.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns (Chargers -2.5 O/U 47)

Both teams are 2-2 entering this week. QB Justin Herbert should play but that doesn't mean the Chargers are healthy, Their D is still beat up and that could open the door for the Browns to pull off a mild upset. I don't know that they do though. I like the Chargers to win and cover but lean towards the under.

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (Vikings -7.5 O/U 44)

Both of these teams seem worse than their record to me. The 2-2 Bears are lucky to be .500 while the 3-1 Vikings are a few prime time Kirk Cousin's collapses from nosediving. As far as this matchup goes the Vikings are better all around and should win. The 7.5 is tough number in a divisional match up. I like the Vikings to win but not cover and I'm leaning towards the under.

Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots (Patriots -3 O/U 45.5)

Both teams are 1-3 but Detroit has been a lot more fun to watch than New England. the lions will against be without WR DJ Chalk, WR Amon St. Brown is questionable, and RB D'Andre Swift is also out this week. By the way, last week against Seattle, Detroit was missing 58% of it's offense and still put up 45 points. The Patriots just don't have that same mystique...the one that said never overlook us. I'm overlooking them at home. I like Detroit to win outright in the upset and I like the over.

Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints (Saints -5 O/U 45)

Geno Smith absolutely balled last week against Detroit to even the Seahawks record at 2-2. The Saints are worse than their 1-3 record indicates. I love this line for Seattle and think they win outright and like the over.

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (Dolphins -3-5 O/U 46)

The Tua -less Dolphins bring their 3-1 record to Met Life Stadium to face the 2-2 J-E-T-S JETSJETSJETS. The Jets got a boost last week when QB Zach Wilson returned and the beat Pittsburgh. Controversy swirled around the Dolphin's after Tua suffered that hit against Cleveland in Week 4 with questions raised about whether he should have played. He won;t play this week and that changes the dynamic. The Jets are easy to root for and Wilson is emerging as a leader. I like the Jets to win out right and I like the under.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( Buccaneers -10 O/U 46.5)

Both teams are a surprising 2-2 for different reasons. Atlanta has played above expectation but the same can't be said for Tampa as injuries and WR Mike Evans 1 game suspension have hurt. This week we find out if QB Tom Brady is human as his private life has dominated the headlines leading up to this game. I think the Bucs win but don't cover and I like the under as well.

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders (Titans -2 O/U 43)

The 2-2 Titans aren't as impressive this year and they obviously miss WR A.J. Brown. The 1-3 Commanders aren't good, but they can sneak up on you if you aren't paying attention. That said I like the Titans to cover and I like the over.

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Jaguars -7 O/U 43.5)

The Texans are the only remaining winless team at 0-3-1 and Jacksonville dropped to 2-2 after their loss in Philadelphia. The Jaguars get healthy at home though the Texans have shown the grit to be gamers. This line is perfect at 7, meaning I like Jacksonville to win by a TD and so the line draws. I lean towards the over.

San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers (49ers -6.5 O/U 39.5)

I like Jimmy G...there I said it. I've always liked the Niners QB and thought he got a bad rap at times. 2-2 SF is better with him right now than without and there are major sighs of relief they didn't deal him in the offseason. I think they cover against the directionless 1-3 Panthers and i like the over.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams (Rams -5.5 O/U 43)

Cowboys savior at QB, Cooper Rush, comes back to Earth this week. The Rams will find ways to score against Dallas while giving Rush his first real Defense to face. I like the Rams to cover but lean towards the under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals (Eagles -5.5 O/U 48.5)

The last undefeated team in the NFL is the 4-0 Eagles. They have been equally good on both sides of the ball. QB Jalen Hurts walked away with NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors while the Birds have had the NFC Defensive Player of the Week the last 3 weeks in a row. The Cardinal at 2-2 miss suspended WR Deandre Hopkins, but the D has played well and Kyler Murray has kept the offense alive. The Eagles win, but I think the Cards cover and I like the under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (Ravens -3.5 O/U 48)

The 2-2 Bengals may be bouncing back but we will know for sure after they tangle with the 3-1 Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens are itching to work out their come from in front loss against Buffalo last week. Might be a bad week for orange and black tigers. Ravens cover at home and I like the over.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (Chiefs -7 O/U 51.5)

This game might already be over. The Raiders at 1-3 look lost and the 3-1 Chiefs are ready to hit their stride. The Chiefs cover at home and I like the over.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.