Charming Washington Town Is ‘Most Romantic’ in The State

Valentine's day is Wednesday, February 14th, and lots of us look forward to the holiday.

Naturally, some people don't. Are you the traditional candy and flowers type? Romantic dinner type? If you're like me, you enjoy traveling. I've made it my mission this year to experience as much of Washington as I can. Most of my travel falls on free weekends.

Get our free mobile app

So, where is the most romantic weekend in Washington?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the website Thrillist.com, the most romantic weekend getaway is in north-central Washington. It's described as a nature lovers' resort destination in the mountains with water sports, hotels, hiking, and local wine. Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the U.S. Fishing is popular on the lake and winemaking is really popular. Lake Chelan is also a popular wedding location. There are more than 30 tasting rooms.

Canva Canva loading...

Lake Chelan offers many restaurants and ambiance. Maybe you'd like to pop the question, or relax after a day on the lake, there's a restaurant for every taste and occasion in Lake Chelan.

Pick your poison and price range for sleeping quarters.

Canva Canva loading...

With so much to experience in Lake Chelan, you can make a reservation at a variety of resorts, cabins, hotels, and motels. Rental homes and condos are available, too. Personally, I'm always looking for the deal.

Thrillist has the complete list of the best romantic weekend getaways in every state. You can learn more about Lake Chelan by watching the video below.

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items in your backpack. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA View stunning imagery from the upper, middle, and lower falls of the Lewis River Falls in Washington. Visitation to the area has grown over the years and you'll need a permit. You can make your reservation here Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva-Paul Drake