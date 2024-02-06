Unveiling the Top 5 Fun-Filled College Towns That Make Washington State

I'll be the first to admit my college career was short because I found my calling in radio broadcasting and I've never looked back but everyone should enjoy the college experience at least once.



Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Exploring the 5 Best and Most Entertaining College Towns in Washington State

As teens get ready to graduate this summer, a lot of seniors have already picked their schools but there are still those incoming students who are eyeing their future colleges.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State University and the University of Idaho were in my backyard having been born and raised in the Lewis-Clark Valley but I opted to go to school in the Boise area.

By Elbaz, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1324725 By Elbaz, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1324725 loading...

I thought I'd have some fun and list some of the best and most fun college towns in Washington State worth exploring - each of these towns has its strengths and weaknesses so the college you pick will be totally up to you but here are five that are worth checking out:

5 of the Best and Fun College Towns in Washington State Here are five of the coolest and best college towns in Washington State, which one is your favorite? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Even though my college career was short, Washington State has an array of fantastic college towns that offer something unique for everyone.

From Seattle's bustling urban areas to Bellingham's charming waterfront town vibe to Pullman's peaceful countryside setting or Ellensburg's scenic mountainscapes – each place is worth visiting or living in at least once.

5 Devastating Landslides in Washington State That'll Shock You Do you recall these five destructive landslides in Washington State history? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals