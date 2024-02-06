5 of the Best and Fun College Towns in Washington State
Unveiling the Top 5 Fun-Filled College Towns That Make Washington State
I'll be the first to admit my college career was short because I found my calling in radio broadcasting and I've never looked back but everyone should enjoy the college experience at least once.
Exploring the 5 Best and Most Entertaining College Towns in Washington State
As teens get ready to graduate this summer, a lot of seniors have already picked their schools but there are still those incoming students who are eyeing their future colleges.
Washington State University and the University of Idaho were in my backyard having been born and raised in the Lewis-Clark Valley but I opted to go to school in the Boise area.
I thought I'd have some fun and list some of the best and most fun college towns in Washington State worth exploring - each of these towns has its strengths and weaknesses so the college you pick will be totally up to you but here are five that are worth checking out:
5 of the Best and Fun College Towns in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Even though my college career was short, Washington State has an array of fantastic college towns that offer something unique for everyone.
From Seattle's bustling urban areas to Bellingham's charming waterfront town vibe to Pullman's peaceful countryside setting or Ellensburg's scenic mountainscapes – each place is worth visiting or living in at least once.
5 Devastating Landslides in Washington State That'll Shock You
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals