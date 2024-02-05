Wine Lovers Wanted for WSU Red Wine Sensory Panel

Calling all red wine connoisseurs: Your expertise is needed and wanted.

A Washington State University Tri-Cities researcher in the Viticulture and Enology program is looking for volunteers to participate in a red wine sensory panel.

If you are passionate about red wine, this is a dreamy opportunity.

Volunteers will be trained to identify specific aromas and tastes in wines. You'll be asked to score wines based on results. If you want to learn more about wine and have some time, this is for you.

When and where will the panel gather, and for how long?

Scheduled to start at the end of February, the panel will take place over the course of seven weeks, with three group sessions and five individual sessions. The group sessions will last between 60 and 90 minutes, and the individual sessions will take no more than 40 minutes each.

You must be 21 or older. Bonus: Snacks will be provided after each session.

All sessions will be held at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland. The timing of the sessions is up to your discretion. For more information, contact Juliana Pazos at juliana.pazos@wsu.edu.

