Warning: Washingtonians, Beware of This PayPal Phony Email Scam
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a dangerous PayPal scam.
Scammers are sending fake invoices from REAL PayPal email addresses. Don't fall for it. Police say it's a sophisticated scam where an email is sent from a validated PayPal email address. The email claims that "your invoice has been updated" and that you owe money. Don't fall for it. The email looks legitimate with a "Seller note" explaining why you owe money and a phone number for help is provided.
Do NOT call the phone number.
If you do, you'll be asked to download a remote administration tool that scammers use to gain access to your computer. They convince you that they're helping, but instead, they're stealing all of your financial records, social security numbers and other valuable info stored on your computer. Don't let that happen. Don't get scammed. PayPal customer support will NEVER ask you to download a program or file. NEVER.
What to do if you receive an email or text message that you believe is a scam:
If you receive a suspicious email, go directly to PayPal.com and log in to your account. Check for recent purchases and invoices to see if the invoice is legitimate. If it is, check the store and sender to see if you recognize them. If you don’t recognize them, contact PayPal directly and inform them of the scam.
If you replied to an email or text and lost money and personal information, please contact your local Police department and notify your bank.
