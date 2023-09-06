The long trusted gun storage company has come under serious fire for making a very questionable decision.

Liberty Safe was founded in 1988 by Jay Crosby, an engineer and entrepreneur who had previously co-founded the Fort Knox safe company. In 1995, Crosby sold Liberty Safe to an investor and the brand experienced huge growth, doubling its sales and profitability in less than 4 years. Fast forward to today, and Liberty Safe now employees nearly 400 Americans at our Payson, Utah facility.



The company has gained many fans over the decades with mostly made in America products, as well as producing one of the highest quality (and some of the most expensive) gun safes on the market.

However, the company may now be in some very troubled waters as news of the safe company giving out a secret code to the FBI which allows for access to any of their safes has become viral on social media.

The kerfuffle began when the FBI contacted Liberty Safe for said code and was granted the magic numerical sequence.

The individual who the FBI was investigating is reportedly named Nathan Hughes, of Arkansas, who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, according to conservative comedians influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge (the Hodge Twins). The agency apparently performed a complete search of Hughes's house and also asked Liberty Safe for the passcode to Hughes's safe, according to a statement from the Hodge Twins released Monday.

Liberty Safe, for their part, have now released a statement, saying in part, "Liberty Safe is devoted to protecting the personal property and 2nd amendment rights of our customers and has repeatedly denied requests for access codes without a warrant in the past. We do not give out combinations without proper legal documentation being provided by authorities."

Here's the full post:

It is most interesting that Liberty Safe felt that they had the right to provide the code for the safe, considering they only manufactured the product; not own it. We have a right to our possessions in this country and Liberty Safe had no conceivable reason to not only posses, but give out a code to something they hold no ownership in.

Secondly, the fact that Liberty keeps such a passcode for all of their safes is reason enough to never buy one.

Also, warrant, or not, holds no difference in this instance. Private property is private... bottom line. If so inclined, the FBI possessed the right to take the safe into their possession, but it would then be up to them alone to try and gain entry in to the safe. This is another instance of companies working hand in glove with federal authorities to continue to squelch the freedoms of American citizens.

It seems the only company that understands the problem with divulging private information to authorities is, oddly enough, Apple... as was laid clear in this case.

This may be another company about to go through the "Bud Lite" treatment. I suggest that if you're in the market for a new gun safe, consider one of the many other brands available... not Liberty Safe... never Liberty Safe.