Washington state is an unbelievably beautiful place to live, let alone visit. So why not take advantage of every place it has to offer, sure the West side is great but there are Three places you have to visit sometime during a Washington Winter.

We compiled the perfect list to help you experience the amazing state of Washington, especially during the Winter. So let's talk about it and dig into these amazing places you can visit.

3.) Yakima Valley

The Yakima Valley does winter in a big way, with plenty of events, and specials they know how to celebrate the holidays and the winter weather. One of our all-time favorites is actually pretty new to the Yakima Valley starting up during the Covid lockdown. That's right we're talking about Yakima's Christmas lights Drive Thru at the Yakima County Fairgrounds. The entire park is transformed into a Christmas light wonderland where you your family and your friends can drive thru and enjoy the beautiful wonders around you.

2.) Leavenworth

Talk about a German Christmas wonderland, Leavenworth is a bavarian town right here in Washington state that knows how to party. They have some great German authentic restaurants and the entire town is lit up for Christmas time. Not to mention the beautiful wonder of snow that usually comes every year. Of course, the roads are plowed and salted to ensure your safe travels while you're here.

1.) The Summit at Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie is known for being an amazing drive when you're heading through the pass, but have you heard of the Summit at Snoqualmie? It's the most beautiful area with lots of places to snowboard, sled, ski, and more. Take the entire family or head out with your friends to hit the slopes, then later warm up by a fire at the lodge and enjoy some amazing food while you stay there.

