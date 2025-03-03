Washington State Trooper Behind the Wheel In DUI Death

It was a busy Saturday night for local law enforcement. After multiple responses to DUIs over the course of a few hours, one of their own was behind bars and a man was dead. Richland Police responded to call just before 7:45 pm for a car vs motorcycle accident. The accident happened on State route 240 near Horn Rapids.

Canva Canva loading...

The driver was identified as off duty Washington State Patrol Officer Sarah Clasen. The 35-year-old, in her own personal vehicle, hit a man on a motorcycle. 37 year=old Jhoser Sanchez was taken to a local hospital, but died of his injuries. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste released a statement Sunday regarding the incident.

We are reminded in times like these that law enforcement officers are not immune from tragedy nor from personal accountability, and we urge all motorists to always drive with focus, care, and caution

Batiste offered condolences to the family of the victim. Once WSP Troopers at the scene realized one of their own was the driver, they asked Richland Police to take over the case so the investigation could be conducted independently. Clasen was booked in to the Benton County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide/negligent.

Benton County Jail Screenshot/Canva Benton County Jail Screenshot/Canva loading...

Richland Police asked for Clasen to be placed on a 72 hour hold. Clasen's position with WSP is as a Public Information Officer (PIO) for District 3 which covers Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties.