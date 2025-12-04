The alerts were being being broadcast Tuesday night about the treacherous conditions awaiting many across Eastern Washington for their Wednesday morning commute. Freezing fog was expecting to hinder drivers in the Yakima Valley until roughly 10am.

The Call Came In Before 8 am...

Yakima County Deputies, along with Fire Personnel/EMTs, were dispatched at 7:51 the morning of December 3rd after a call came in detailing an accident with an injured person. Responders made their way to the scene under less than ideal road conditions and what they found at the scene wasn't better.

Once arriving at the 6500 block of North Wenes Road in Selah, responders found the road slick with ice and a single vehicle that had rolled over. There was one occupant in the vehicle still wearing his seatbelt.

That occupant was a 16 year-old student at Selah High School. Life saving measures were employed by emergency personnel, but to no avail. The young man tragically died of his injuries. Yakima County Deputies notified the teen's family. Upon further investigation, the icy conditions contributed to the young man losing control of his car, which left the roadway before striking a tree.

Deputies also revealed they do not believe drugs, alcohol, or any other form of intoxicant, played a role in the crash. Always be mindful of road conditions during this time of year and use extra caution when alerts are issued regarding potentially hazardous weather.

