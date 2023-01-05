Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in Mysterious Death

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in figuring out a pedestrian death on Snoqualmie Pass back on December 28th. According to authorities, WSP received numerous calls around 9pm that night from witnesses reporting seeing a person sitting in the middle of the roadway.

The individual, who has only been described as being 32-years-old, was apparently struck by an unknown number of vehicles and died at the scene.

Detectives are looking for anyone who traveled through the area that night who may have information.

"We're just looking for anybody that may have seen something. Whether it be somebody dropped off or whether it be somebody coming from the side of the road... anything like that is what we're looking for. And even if you think it doesn't have anything to do with it the detectives really want to follow up on everything," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

This comes as similar instances have happened in the region, including the death of a Pasco, WA man who was struck and killed on I-84 east of Boise, ID.

The man, also only identified by his age (35-years-old), had exited his Peter-built Semi-Truck on an off-ramp and allegedly began walking down the freeway when he was struck and killed.

In this instance, the driver who struck and killed the victim stayed on-scene until authorities arrived.