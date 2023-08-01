Washington State Is Among the Top 10 US States With the Safest Roads

New Survey Reveals That Washington State Has Pretty Safe Roads In Nation

A car accident can be scary. I've had a few in my years of driving and luckily I haven't caused any accidents but you can never say never. In the few that I've been in, luckily no one was hurt.



Washington State Ranks In The Top 10 Of Safest Roads In The Nation

In a recent study, it might surprise you that Washington State roads actually scored high in the nation for the safest roads.

According to a new study conducted by personal injury lawyers at Zinda Law Group, Rhode Island is the safest US state for fatal car crashes. By analyzing fatal crash data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the experts calculated and ranked which states experience the least fatal motor vehicle crashes per 100k population.

So the good news in the survey is that Washington State ranked 10th in the nation for the best roads.

We've had 8.5 deaths per 100,000 K. No one wants to hear the ugly side of the statistics but compared to other states in the survey, Washington State roads seem fairly safe.

Surprisingly, Idaho and Oregon, our neighbors, averaged 14.5 fatalities per 100,000 K.

Zinda Law Group spokesperson had this to say about the survey:

“Many factors can affect rates of fatal car crashes in each state, including travel speeds, seat belt usage, vehicles driven, state traffic laws, weather, emergency care capabilities, and topography. Thankfully, various precautions can be taken to avoid danger on the roads. Planning your trip in advance, leaving at off-peak times, paying attention to your surroundings, and ensuring you are well-rested before setting off will help you stay safe. The importance of wearing a seat belt is evident in an abundance of research that suggests that, if worn correctly, they can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%.

Any fatalities on our Washington State highways are bad but in terms of the nation, Washington State luckily is ahead of the curve.

