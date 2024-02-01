5 Movies Filmed in Washington State You Might Have Forgot About

Five Famous Films That Were Filmed In Washington State

If you loved the TV show Northern Exposure, I'm sure you are already aware of Roslyn Washington where a lot of the outdoor scenes were filmed.

Have You Been To These Five Famous Filming Locations In Washington State?

The movie Toys with Robin Williams had scenes shot on the Palouse near Colfax Washington but Washington has also been a backdrop for some major Hollywood blockbusters.

Beyond the famous skyline of Seattle and its iconic Space Needle, the state has served as the setting for numerous film shoots, and for us locals especially, there's something special about recognizing the streets you walk daily or the parks where you have picnics on the big screen.

I thought it would be fun to count down five movies that were filmed in the state of Washington, some of which might just surprise you:

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The quintessential Seattle movie, "Sleepless in Seattle," features Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in a heartfelt romantic comedy. While this movie might be the most well-known one on this list when it comes to its Washington ties, it bears mentioning for the way it showcases the Emerald City. From the charming houseboats along Lake Union to Pike Place Market, the film captures a picturesque vision of Seattle that has drawn visitors for decades.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A teen comedy that has become a cult classic, "10 Things I Hate About You," stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film features many Seattle landmarks, including Kerry Park with its famous skyline view, the Fremont Troll under the Aurora Bridge, and the real Tacoma High School, Stadium High School, which served as the fictional Padua High.

The Ring (2002)

This supernatural horror flick starring Naomi Watts might have sent chills down your spine, but did you know it might have given you chills of recognition as well? "The Ring" was shot in various locations in Washington State, including Deception Pass on Whidbey Island. Its eerie, gloomy weather perfectly sets the tone for this creepy tale.

Benny & Joon (1993)

A quirky and endearing film about the blossoming love between a mentally ill woman and an eccentric man, "Benny & Joon" stars Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson. The movie features Spokane, Washington, including its famous milk bottle restaurant, adding a touch of real Washington charm.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Perhaps a more unexpected entry, "Harry and the Hendersons," is a family-friendly story about a family that hits a Bigfoot with their car and then adopts him. Although set in the suburbs, many scenes, including the family's encounter with Harry, were filmed in the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

There you have it—five films that might not spring to mind when you think of Washington State, yet there they were, set against the awe-inspiring nature and cool urban landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

Whether you're a movie buff, a Washington native, or just planning your next visit, the movies on this list offer a bit of cinematic trivia that’s sure to entertain and maybe even inspire your next outing and make for a great scavenger hunt in finding those iconic locations and snap a pic for your social media posts.

