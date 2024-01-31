5 Unusual Family Attractions That You'll Love in Oregon

Oregon, with its lush landscapes and a wide array of activities, is a hidden gem for family travel.



Looking For Some Road Trip Fun? Here Are Five Unique Attractions In Oregon

Beyond the expected scenic road trips and hikes, the state harbors some of the most unusual attractions, perfect for families looking to spice up their travel itinerary with something out of the ordinary.

My wife is from Oregon and thanks to her, I've discovered some weird and quirky roadside attractions that make traveling to Oregon fun.

You don't have to hit up the same old attractions because I'm going to give you a list of five attractions that you and your family should check out if you are going to Oregon.

5 Unusual Family Attractions That You'll Love in Oregon The Beaver State is home to an assortment of unique and offbeat attractions that promise delights for both parents and children. These spots provide an alternative to the conventional amusement park and museum visits, ensuring that every member of the family carves out an unforgettable experience.

As you can see, Oregon’s unusual attractions are a testament to the state’s eclectic charm. While the typical highlights like Crater Lake National Park and the Oregon Zoo attract their fair share of visitors, it's these hidden treasures that can make a family vacation fun and out of the ordinary.

If I left a cool location off my list, let me know in the comments below.

