Oldest Campground in Washington State Location Might Surprise You

Where Is The Oldest Campground In Washington State Located At?

Roadtrip Rik here with you again, if you've been looking for an adventure, how about a road trip to the oldest campground in Washington State?



The Oldest Campground In Washington State Has Been Around Since The 1800s

Nestled on the shores of its namesake, Silver Lake Campground boasts not only scenic beauty but also the prestigious title of being the oldest campground in Eastern Washington State.

With roots tracing back to the late 18th century, this retreat offers more than just a place to pitch a tent; it's a portal to days gone by and a testament to the enduring charm of the great outdoors.

According to the Spokane County website, Silver is a 486-acre lake located approximately 2 miles from I-90's Four Lakes exit, and 15 miles from Spokane.

Silver Lake has long been considered to be one of the best trout producers on the Eastside of the mountains, but now the list of species also includes largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, perch, and German browns.

The campground itself is a 5-acre expanse, donned with a tapestry of trees and a 1,200-foot slice of shoreline fronting Silver Lake.

More than just a site for pitching tents, Silver Lake offers an array of amenities, including fishing piers, hiking trails, and shaded picnic spots that promise a satisfying blend of relaxation and recreation.

As you can see, Silver Lake in Spokane County is a hop, skip, and jump from Tri-Cities making this little hidden gem a perfect must-do on your family road trips.

