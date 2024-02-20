15 Popular Washington State Candies Could Be Linked To Cancer

Fifteen Food Items In Washington State That Contains Red Dye #3

My wife is always on my case about additives in my water. I'm a lifelong soda pop drinker who's kicked the habit but I do enjoy flavored water in its place and my wife still says the flavored water has harmful chemicals in it.



Jelly Belly Getty Images loading...

What Is Red Dye #3 And What Are The Dangers Of This Additive?

I feel like I've made a big change in my life but my wife says that the dye in my drink could be harmful so I did a little research on what she calls "Red Dye #3" and here's what I discovered.

Red dye #3 (also known as E127 or FD&C Red No. 40) is a synthetic food coloring that gives foods a bright red hue.

It's commonly found in processed foods like candy, baked goods, beverages, and even some pharmaceuticals. While it's considered safe by the FDA in small amounts, there are concerns about its long-term effects on health.

Health Risks Associated with Red Dye #3

Studies have linked red dye #3 to a number of health problems, including allergic reactions, hyperactivity in children, and cancer risk. Some animal studies have also suggested that red dye #3 may cause organ damage or reproductive issues when consumed in large amounts over time.

Controversies Surrounding Red Dye #3

Despite these concerns, red dye #3 remains a popular food additive in the US due to its low cost and versatility.

Canva Canva loading...

Some experts argue that more research is needed before any conclusive claims can be made about its safety or effectiveness as a colorant.

Others point out that other countries (such as those in Europe) have banned or restricted its use due to similar concerns.

According to svhealthcare.org, here are 15 items that currently have some form of red dye #3 in them:

Betty Crocker Cheddar & Bacon Potatoes

Ensure Milk Chocolate

PediaSure Grow & Gain Kids’ Ready-to-Drink Shake, Strawberry

Morningstar Farms Veggie Burgers

Xochitl Mexican Style Sea Salt Corn Chips

Dole Fruit Juice and Fruit Cups (Yellow Cling Diced Peaches, Cherry Mixed Fruit)

Splenda Strawberry Banana Diabetes Care Shake

Dubble Bubble Chewing Gum

Mike & Ike Original Candies

Jelly Belly Ice Cream (not all flavors)

Entemann’s Little Bites

Hot Tamales Candies

GoGurt Dunkaroos Yogurt

Popsicles

Kid’s vitamins

While the debate over red dye #3 continues, one thing is clear: there are potential risks associated with its consumption. I'm sure my wife will stay on my case until I finally only drink water without any flavoring from the tap.

