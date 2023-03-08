Washington Ranked 2nd Best State for Camping – Who Could Possibly Be Better than WA?

Well, you know what they say about camping...

...it's in tents (intense)

Yep, anyways.

Washington State has no lack of options when it comes to, not just the great outdoors, but the best outdoors. Camping, fishing, rock climbing, stone skipping, that weird rock balancing thing people do, or even just hanging out outside looking for UFOs, you can do it all right here in our own backyard. You can even do all this in someone else's backyard if they're cool with it.

According to the good people at LawnLove.com, Washington state was ranked 2nd best place for camping in the United States.

I'm with you. Not good enough, Sonny Jim! Second?! Who could have possibly beat Washington in the camping game?

According to Lawn Love, get this, California.

Yep, Calee-forn-I-A. Well, who am I to judge.

Me, that's who.

I don't know what California could possibly bring to the table to make them better than Washington for camping. We have lush forests, different elevations for a variety of spots, rivers for keeping drinks cold and all of that.

Other factoids about Washington is it has the 5th most for state parks, 3rd for most attractions, 2nd for campsites with toilets and it did come in first place for campsite activities.

Looking at those criteria, I think that's what they were basing it on. California has the most campsites and attractions so I think they're not just talking about pitching a tent but places like KOA and spots like that. That has to be included.

The other three to round out the top five are Texas, Florida and New York. Texas I can kinda understand as I see those movies where they're out on the prairie or whatever sleeping under the stars. That counts as camping. Not sure about Florida, though. And New York? Upstate NY perhaps.

The worst state is Mississippi. It's also the worst for camping. (I kid!, Mississippi is great, just not for camping)

Read more at LawnLove and get out there and do some camping this summer!

