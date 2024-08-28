In a proactive move to enhance road safety, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is rolling out a statewide High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) patrol today, focusing on reducing serious injuries and fatalities on the roads, while also tackling criminal activities. This 24-hour initiative, known as "Arrive Alive," harnesses data to pinpoint the most critical areas for enforcement, ensuring a targeted approach to saving lives and preventing accidents.

Get our free mobile app

Ellensburg Rodeo

The timing of this enforcement is particularly significant, as it coincides with the Ellensburg Rodeo, one of the state’s major events that attracts visitors from across Washington. From August 28 to September 2, the WSP will intensify its patrols in Kittitas County to address driving behaviors that could lead to serious collisions.

WSP

In the first four months of 2023 alone, WSP troopers responded to over 10,200 collisions statewide, with 177 resulting in serious injuries and 64 ending in fatalities. Comparatively, during the same period in 2022, there were 10,579 collisions, with 187 serious injuries and 95 fatalities. These numbers underscore the urgent need for heightened vigilance and enforcement on the roads.

HVE Patrols

The HVE patrols will focus on preventing risky driving behaviors such as speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving. WSP troopers will be on high alert, targeting problem areas and times identified through detailed data analysis.

Drivers are urged to make responsible choices by driving sober, staying distraction-free, and adhering to posted speed limits.

For those seeking real-time updates on the enforcement efforts, WSP district public information officers will provide information via Twitter:

District 1 : @wspd1pio (Thurston, Pierce)

District 2 : @wspd2pio (King)

District 3 : @wspd3pio (Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima)

District 4 : @wspd4pio (Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman)

District 5 : @wspd5pio (Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania)

District 6 : @wspd6pio (Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan)

District 7 : @wspd7pio (Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom)

District 8 : @wspd8pio (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Wahkiakum) .

10 Great Sports Bars In The Tri-Cities These are 10 of the best sports bars in the Tri-Cities, according to reviews from Google, Yelp, and our own editorial judgment. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts