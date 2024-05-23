Watch Out, Washington! 3 Common Foods That Could Harm Your Dog

I dropped something on the floor the other night when I was cooking, and my fiancée started yelling at me to pick it up fast. I said, "No, it's fine. The Yogi Boy will get it for me." She yelled, "No, that will kill a dog!" I said, "What, that's ridiculous," and sure enough, it is very harmful for dogs.

I wanted to share 3 things that you have on a weekly basis that could be seriously bad for your pup. I'm going to say chocolate here because we all know that one, but what I dropped was avocado.

1: Avocado

Avocados are toxic to dogs due to the presence of persin, a fungicidal toxin that can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and heart congestion. Additionally, the avocado pit poses a choking hazard and also contains persin.

2: Onion and Garlic

Onions, garlic, and leeks are harmful to dogs due to their content of toxins that can damage red blood cells. These toxins, known as disulfides and thiosulfinates, bind to oxygen molecules in red blood cells, prompting the body to mistake them for invaders and attack. This process, called hemolysis, destroys the red blood cells and impairs the body's capacity to transport oxygen to organs and tissues.

3: Grapes

Grapes are toxic to dogs and can lead to kidney failure, coma, or even death. While the exact toxic substance in grapes remains unidentified, dogs are unable to metabolize tannins, flavonoids, and monosaccharides found in grapes. Additionally, the high concentration of tartaric acid in grapes may also contribute to their toxicity.

A lot of big words there that I had to work really hard on spelling right, but the message is to keep this in mind the next time you let your four-legged vacuum clean up a spill.