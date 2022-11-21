Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze.

An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake.

Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the ice if it's not known how thick or thin the ice is.

None of the kids fell through the ice Monday, but deputies are asking people to not walk, ice fish, skate, or race four-wheelers, cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles or snowmobiles on a frozen lake.

They're stressing the risk of drowning and hypothermia.