Leavenworth Man ID’ed In Death After Dive Into Columbia River

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is confirming 22-year-old Liam James Gillikin of Leavenworth died after diving into the Columbia River on the night of the Fourth of July this week.

Kittitas County deputies say their Kitcomm dispatchers received a call at 7:37PM Tuesday that Gillikin failed to surface after jumping from a cliff on the west riverbank, west of Crescent Bar.

The cliff was estimated to be 50-60 feet above the river.

Search crews were not able to locate Gillikin before darkness Tuesday, but were successful Wednesday morning with the help of boats, search and rescue K-9, and a submersible drone.

Gillikin was found under water in the area where witnesses saw him jump into the river.

The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Kittitas County Deputies credited the King County Sheriff’s Office with providing rescue divers to help recover Gillikin from the river.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department first told KPQ that a 21-year-old man dove into the river and was through to have died after not surfacing Tuesday night.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar said three Wenatchee Valley Fire Department divers had assisted in the search Tuesday night.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced the finding of Gillikin's body Wednesday afternoon.