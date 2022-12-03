Former ACX Employee Suspected of Arson That Destroyed Ellensburg Rec Center

Kittitas Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a former ACX employee Friday night, suspected of causing the fire that ultimately destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club.

Around 8 p.m., Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant to 24-year-old Lyle ‘Chance’ Morgan at his residence at East Helena Avenue Ellensburg, on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Earlier Friday morning, it is alleged that Morgan ignited the fires that destroyed two buildings at ACX feed and forage, before spreading to the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club.

Detectives will continue investigating the case and asks the community to contact their office if they have any more information about the fires.