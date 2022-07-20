UPS Driver Gives CPR, Saves Little Girl from Drowning [VIDEO]

UPS driver saves drowning child at resort by Soap Lake (google earth) UPS driver saves drowning child at resort by Soap Lake (google earth) loading...

More details are expected soon, hopefully, an update on the girl's condition.

UPS driver saves girl's life with CPR

According to Kyle Foreman, the Public Information Officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a UPS driver administered CPR to a little girl who had gone underwater and was not breathing.

Around 1 PM Wednesday (July 20) Foreman said the girl was in the swimming pool at the Smokium Resort, which is located at the north end of Soap Lake. A 9-1-1 call came in saying the girl had drowned. She was not breathing, said the caller.

Foreman says a UPS driver who just happened to be there making a delivery took quick action and began to perform CPR on the child, saving her life. She regained consciousness and was airlifted for more treatment. Where she was taken is not known.

The little girl was alert and crying in the ambulance

Foreman said they hope to get an update on the girl's condition, but she was alert and was crying in the back of the ambulance prior to her being transported.

Foreman said the UPS driver's actions saved her life. We hope to have an update on this soon. Below is the video from Foreman and the GCSO.

