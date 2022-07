(Soap Lake, WA) -- A UPS driver is credited for saving the life of a girl who fell into a swimming pool. The incident happened at the Smokiam Resort in Soap Lake, Washington. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the seven-year-old girl was pulled from the water and the UPS driver performed CPR, saving the girl's life. She was awake and crying in an ambulance. A helicopter airlifted the girl to a hospital for further treatment.