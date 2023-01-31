Wapato Man Arrested in Oregon For Large Drug Haul

(Klamath Falls, OR) -- A Wapato man is under arrest in Southern Oregon after state police there stopped his SUV and found a large haul of drugs. This happened back on January 18th when authorities pulled over an SUV near Klamath Falls, about 25 miles north of the California State Line. Troopers noticed indications there was criminal activity and found 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl during a search of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado of Wapato. He was taken into custody and is now in the Klamath County Jail.

During the investigation, OSP troopers were joined by detectives from the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section

