Five Arrested in Big Richland Drug Bust

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested 5 people directly connected to a big drug bust, with a base of operations inside a home off 306 Adams Street. Neighbors had been tipping police off multiple times about possible criminal activity at this home taking place over a period of time.

It was on Tuesday afternoon, that officers descended on the home, and along with the help of the Kennewick and Police Departments, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office, surrounded the house and tried to get the suspects out. At first, those inside refused to leave, so SWAT was call out. That was due in part to some concern the suspects may have been armed. After more than an hour, the 5 wanted individuals, identified as Chelsea Buff (Brown), Joseph Brown, Sierra Uribe, Thomascine MacEachern and Christopher Brotherton were taken into custody.

Police were able to enter the home on a search warrant, and found more than a pound of methamphetamine, bags of powder fentanyl, and more that 1600 pressed fentanyl pills. Three firearms were also located at the residence, with one being confirmed stolen. Over $1,300 in cash was located near the drugs.