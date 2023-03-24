Delivery of Illegal Drugs to Prison Near Tri-Cities Foiled

The best laid plans of mice and men, as they say...

Three people are under arrest and facing felony charges after a plot to deliver heroin, meth, vape pens, cigarettes, chew, alcohol, and a cellphone to Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Daniel Heck, 27-year-old Dylan Lange and 39-year-old Heather Dahlke reportedly planned to drive from Spokane to the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center and toss a bag of the contraband over the fence at a minimum security section of the prison.

However, the plan was exposed as soon as it was made, as the Chief Investigator at the prison had recorded the conversation between the would-be drug dealers and an inmate, Daniel H. Dunbar.

Upon the arrival of the three people, corrections department employees dressed in camouflage were lying in wait. Although Lange and Heck apparently spotted the corrections staff and attempted to flee, they were soon stopped in the parking lot of Tri-State Seed and were arrested.

Officers say they found a black nylon bag on the sidewalk near the prison containing three vape pends, 5 lighters, a glass pipe, 20 cans of chewing tobacco and a, a cellphone, and a black taped cardboard cylinder which contained meth and heroin.

Daniel Dunbar, the inmate behind the illicit order, has not been charged in connection with the incident. Of the drug deliverers, Lange has convictions for attempting to elude police, stealing cars, and a hit-and-run; and Heck has a history of burglary, attempting to elude police and drug possession.