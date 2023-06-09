Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Drug Bust Near Finley

BCSO BCSO loading...

Following the WA State Legislature passing a bill to replace the expiring Blake Decision drug possession law, the new gross misdemeanor act came into play near Finley Thursday night.

Traffic stop leads to search, drug discovery

Benton County Deputies on Patrol Thursday evening near Finley conducted a traffic stop on this black sedan.

During the stop, the Deputies learned the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant, which gave probable cause to search the vehicle. Authorities found an undisclosed amount of meth in the car, leading to the arrest and additional charges for the driver.

No word if any other persons were involved, Deputies remind citizens there are still consequences for drug possession especially for a person wanted on previous warrants.

