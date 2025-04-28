WA hikes hunting, fishing fees 38% — first increase since 2011

(The Center Square) – For the first time in over a decade, families that hunt and fish to put food on the table will see the price of that license increase on July 1 — a 38% “inflationary adjustment” — raising the average cost by more than $16.

The Washington State Legislature gave its final approval on Wednesday after House Democrats passed Senate Bill 5583 off the floor without any amendments. Supporters argue that the hike is necessary to preserve the state's natural landscape, but critics point the blame at Democrat spending.

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, proposed the 38% jump amid a $16 billion shortfall. The majority turned to tax increases to fill the gap, hoping to avoid cuts that Republicans favor to keep the cost of living down.

Representing the largest, most rural district, Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, said the “sticker shock” from the first increase since 2011 could make it harder for people to feed their families.

“My district is unique,” Abell testified on the House floor. “For many of my constituents, hunting and fishing is not just a form of cultural activity or an activity you do for fun or for a hobby. It’s a matter of subsistence. It’s a matter of putting food on the table for the family members.”

Democrats rejected amendments that would have phased in the increase by 2029, maintained the current prices for low-income individuals, eliminated future surcharges, increased bag limits, granted free licenses to veterans and allocated a portion of the revenue to wildlife studies.

According to the final bill report, the average increase across the eight types of licenses will cost $16.34. The most significant change is to the package with tags for deer, elk, bear and cougar, which currently costs residents $85 but will rise to $117.30 in July 2025, a $32.30 jump.

A combination fishing license, valid for saltwater and freshwater fishing, currently costs $45.50 and will soon increase to $62.49, a $17.29 difference. Conservation Northwest, a nonprofit that restores native habitats, says SB 5583 addresses a “compounding challenge.”

“Costs have outpaced revenues for too long,” CNW Communications Manager Andrea Wolf told The Center Square. “At the same time, this underscores the urgent need for more stable, diversified funding to support an agency that serves all Washingtonians.”

Wolf said the fees will hit some families harder and reaffirmed a commitment to working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to identify a way to reduce the burden in the future.

Senior citizens, or individuals at least 70 years old, will pay reduced rates under SB 5583. Liias included a provision that offers them a 66% discount. Under that rate, seniors would pay $39.88 for the standard big game combination package and $21.39 for the combination fishing license.

The Senate passed SB 5583 last month with a 25-24 vote that saw five Democrats break from the majority to vote with Republicans against the 38% increase. Seven others from the majority also voted with House Republicans against it on Wednesday, passing by a 51-46 floor vote.

Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said Republicans aren’t alone; her family also hunts and fishes.

“Over 31 million people since 2020 have enjoyed these activities,” Gregerson said, “but inflation does continue to go up. These fees have not gone up. It is time to do that. We are in a budget crisis, and we do need to tighten our belts and be responsible, and this is part of that.”

Despite bipartisan opposition, enough of the majority held strong, driving SB 5583 across the finish line. Assuming Gov. Bob Ferguson signs the bill into law, hunters and fishers will face the first fee increase since 2011, potentially pushing the sports out of reach for some families who use it to put food on the table.