Trio of Suspects Nabbed in Coverter Theft Attempt in Broad Daylight

Converter theft suspect (RPD) Converter theft suspect (RPD) loading...

Although new laws do take some time to have an effect, we are seeing a lot fewer converter thefts. But not from these 3 suspects.

Get our free mobile app

Trio attempts bold theft Thursday afternoon

There are a plethora of new strict laws on recycling catalytic converters, and fortunately, we are seeing a drop in these crimes. But these three suspects were caught by Richland Police.

Thursday afternoon, around 1:34 PM Richland Police got a call about a suspected converter theft attempt near the area of Columbia Park Trail and Malibu Private Road Northeast, which is the entrance to Bookwalter Winery.

Suspect Paul Fee (RPD) Suspect Paul Fee (RPD) loading...

Upon arrival, three suspects, identified as Joseph Anderson, Paul Feel, and Corey Inlow, were identified and subsequently arrested after officers found ample evidence they were trying to steal at least one or more converters from vehicles.

Joseph Anderson (RPD) Joseph Anderson (RPD) loading...

They are now facing a variety of charges. Recent laws passed by the legislature require ID for such recycling, including providing a valid vehicle from where it came. Payments are also no longer all cash up front--slowing the number of thefts.

Suspect Corey Inlow (RPD) Suspect Corey Inlow (RPD) loading...