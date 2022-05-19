Tri-Cities Prep Head Football Coach Leaving After 19 Years

(Pasco, WA) -- The journey lasted nearly two decades. Now, Tri-Cities Prep Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dan Whitsett is leaving for the Lonestar State. Whitsett recently accepted an offer from McKinney Christian Academy in Texas, where he'll be the new Head Football Coach and Upper School Dean of Students.

"I appreciate all of the relationships and support over the years and want to thank all of you!" he said in an email sent to KONA and other partners.

Whitsett's last day with the Jaguars is June 8th. No word yet on the timeline for his replacement with TCP.