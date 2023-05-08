Tri-Cities Police Warn: New AI Voice Scam Might Impersonate Family

Tri-Cities Police Warn About New A.I. Voice Scams

The next time you are scammed, it probably won't be from an actual person, but from an artificial intelligence that sounds like someone close to you.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Can Artificial Intelligence Sound Like Someone You Know?

The West Richland Police are warning the Tri-Cities about a large increase in scams relating to AI and fake voice technology. Local people are getting scammed by artificial intelligence that sounds like a real genuine live person and maybe even someone you might know. The scam calls are very convincing but the police department says there are a few easy ways to tell it is artificial intelligence and a scam.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Artificial Intelligence Voice Scams Can Sound Like Your Family

From the description the West Richland Police gave, some of the calls involved the AI trying to convince you that someone close to you has been kidnapped. One of the tips they mentioned says "The kidnapped person not being able to tell you your pre-arranged safe word (if you had previously set one up.)"

In the comment section, one user said they received a phone call saying their Grandson was in trouble and the caller on the phone even sounded like them.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

AI Voice Demands Money

The voice you hear on the phone might sound familiar, but there are clues to knowing the caller is an AI trying to scam you instead. The caller will use urgent language and demand that you pay quickly with cryptocurrency or gift cards. Another thing to watch for sounds strange but listen for the clarity of the call. If there is no discernable background noise and the call seems too clear, it is most likely an AI voice call.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What to Do If YOu Get an AI Voice Scam Call

If you get a phone call like this, make sure to contact your local police department. Do not give any information over the phone and just hang up as soon as you realize the call is not genuine.

I personally do not ever answer a phone call from a number that I do not recognize ever. I let it go to voice mail, and scammers almost never leave voicemails! Problem solved! All kidding aside, receiving a phone call like this can be alarming, that is why the local police departments want you to be prepared with the right information.

15 Stunning Views From the Highest Point in Washington State Take a look at these amazing photos of Mount Rainier