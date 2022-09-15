Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?

A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering.

The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."

How is Rikki today?

According to Moreno, the pup is doing ok. However, "She's mentally broken right now. You can just see in her eyes that she's sad. The betrayal is there. We're working to rebuild her trust with people again. She's beaten down. Her spirit is broken." Learning to trust people again is going to be the tough part of recovery for Rikki. Physically, she should be able to recover. She's got a long way to go, as she still needs to get her vaccines and needs to be spayed.

What's next for Rikki?

She's currently recovering in a medical foster home for 30-45 days. The head wound will be carefully monitored. Right now there's a lot of swelling. She's enjoying the cool weather and loves being outside. Rikki is estimated to be 1 year old.

How can you help with Rikki's recovery?

Rikki loves baby food. Human baby food and high-quality canned puppy food donations can be dropped off at Paw's Natural Pet Emporium in Kennewick.

Read more and make a monetary donation for Rikki's care below.

