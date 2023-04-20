Why Is This Road Called Toe Jam Hill in Washington State?

There is a place in Bainbridge Island that has what could arguably be called one of the weirdest street names in the Pacific Northwest. It’s rare to see a street name with the words “Toe Jam” in it, so do you wanna know why it’s called Toe Jam Hill Road in Washington state?

Toe Jam Hill Rd in Bainbridge Island, WA Google Maps loading...

TOE JAM...

Not to be confused with 90s Nintendo game, Toe Jam and Earl.

Toe Jam and Earl video game on Nintendo Ysirseu via Amazon loading...

I'm talking about the street in Bainbridge Island, Wash. If you don’t know why it’s called Toe Jam Hill Road, it all begins with somebody named Torjoram. He was allegedly one of the first settlers in Bainbridge Island. Legend has it that the town drunks of the time kept calling him "Toe Jam" as they slurred their drunken speech, as a silly-spirited play on words of Torjoram's last name. There must have been a lot of drunks if his name became THAT popular. Perhaps Torjoram was just a very fun and popular guy.

WHERE IS TOE JAM HILL ROAD LOCATED IN BAINBRIDGE ISLAND?

Toe Jam Hill Rd NE begins at NE Country Club Rd and ends when the road narrows and stops at gorgeous South Beach Rd.

South Beach Rd and Toe Jam Hill Rd NE intersection in Bainbridge Island, WA Google Maps loading...

The street is lined with beautiful homes surrounded by lush, leafy landscapes and RV-lined driveways. Toe Jam is a hop, skip, and a toe jam away from huge Nute's Pond Park.

Nute's Pond Park in Bainbridge Island, WA Google Maps loading...

GETTING TO TOE JAM HILL ROAD

WA State Ferry Joanna Rae Lopez on Unsplash loading...

To see Toe Jam Hill Rd in person, head to Pier 52 at the Seattle Ferry Terminal in downtown Seattle. Then take the Colman Dock entry to the Bainbridge Island ferry. It’s not a long trek; it’s just around 35 minutes or so to get there. Whether you plan to take your car on the ferry or travel by foot or bike once you reach the island, locals suggest you arrive 45 minutes to an hour before the scheduled departure time in case there are heavy ferry travel crowds.

Note: There is a vehicle fee if you wish to take your car on the ferry.

THINGS TO DO IN BAINBRIDGE ISLAND

Bainbridge Island, WA Perry Kibler on Unsplash loading...

You can visit wineries, enjoy the beaches, and eat at the local restaurants.

FUN FACT: The movie, Disclosure, was filmed on Bainbridge Island. It starred Demi Moore and Michael Douglas.

Disclosure, Warner Bros Warner Bros via Prime Video loading...

The novel, Snow Falling on Cedars, which became an Oscar-nominated movie starring Youki Kudoh and Ethan Hawke, was inspired by teacher-turned-novelist David Guterson, who still lives on Bainbridge Island.

Snow Falling on Cedars, Universal Pictures Universal Pictures via Prime Video loading...

Let us know in the comments your most favorite weird street names in Washington.

