This Washington State #1 Rated Snake River Road Trip Is Worth It

Some Of The Sketches Date Back As Far As 4,500 Years Ago

One of the neatest places to visit is just a few hours away from the Tri-Cities.

Along The Snake River, You'll See Some Amazing Wildlife Along The Mountains

I'd rank this as the #1 Snake River road trip in Washington State especially if you love Hells Canyon boat trips in Washington and Idaho.

If you are looking for a great road trip this summer, there's one place you can visit that's free and fascinating and it's right outside of Asotin Washington.

I grew up in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley so I grew up near this historical place and it was one of my dad's favorite places to fish.

The Site Is Free To Visit But Drawings Are Protected By Federal Law

The cool thing is the site is free to visit and you'll see some amazing artwork etched into rocks that could date back over 4,000 years.

The Nez Perce Native American ancestors left an amazing legacy behind with densely grouped clusters of petroglyphs and pictographs

Buffalo Eddy is a destination location. Buffalo Eddy is part of the National Park Service and can be visited for free.

My wife and I went up the Snake River and explored Buffalo Eddy last fall and snapped some great pictures. We had lunch and enjoyed the drive up the Snake River from Asotin Washington.

Here are some directions on how to get to Buffalo Eddy:

From Lewiston, ID follow U.S. Highway 12 and cross the blue bridge across the Snake River. At the first intersection veer to the left onto State Highway 129, following the signs to Asotin, WA. State Highway 129 heads south, along the bank of the Snake River. Continue following the river along County Road 209/Snake River Road. Travel approximately 15 miles and the turnout for the trailhead will be on the left side.

You can drive to the Washington side of Buffalo Eddy easily but the Idaho side is boat-only accessible, several tours go up the Snake River weekly so that'll make for another adventure for another day.

I know I enjoyed going to Buffalo Eddy as a kid and it might be a great road trip for you to check out as well.

