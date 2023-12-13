These 5 Self-Defense Weapons Are 100% Legal in Washington State

Crime can happen anywhere and at any time. While prevention is always the best option, sometimes you need to take self-defense measures to ensure your safety.



However, it is important to know which self-defense weapons are legal in Washington State to avoid any potential legal issues.

I noticed last week that my wife had her pepper spray hanging from her keychain. It got me thinking about what legal self-defense weapons are easy to have and carry for safety.

Get our free mobile app

Here are five weapons that are perfectly legal for self-defense in Washington State:

canva canva loading...

1. Pepper Spray:

Pepper spray is legal in Washington State and is classified as a defensive weapon. You can legally carry pepper spray without any permits.

canva canva loading...

2. Stun Gun:

Non-lethal stun guns are legal in Washington but can only be used in defense and not offensively. According to concealcarrylaw.com, It is legal to use in stun gun provided that:

The purpose is to defend your home and/or business

You’re defending yourself from an attacks

You’re an on-duty public safety officer or military member

canva canva loading...

3. Baseball Bat:

In Washington, you can legally carry a baseball bat for purposes of self-defense. However, when you use it as a weapon, it should be proportional to the perceived threat, and using excessive force can lead to a criminal charge.

canva canva loading...

4. Knife:

You can carry a knife with a blade length shorter than 3.5 inches without any specific permit. You should not carry a knife that is concealed during your movement. A knife above 3.5 inches in length is strictly prohibited.

canva canva loading...

5. Tactical Pens:

Tactical pens are legal in Washington State and are regarded as non-lethal defensive weapons. A tactical pen is designed for writing, and it has features such as a pointed end that allows it to cause harm during an attack.

canva canva loading...

6. Whistle

One weapon you might not be thinking about is a whistle. Blowing a whistle loudly can alert bystanders of trouble so always good to carry one just in case.

In Washington State, as with any state in the US, it's crucial to understand the laws governing self-defense weapons.

The above legal self-defense weapons can offer you protection in dangerous situations.