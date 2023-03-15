Suspect Trafficking Stolen Cat Converters From Moses Lake Smoke Shop

Moses Lake raid (GCSO) Moses Lake raid (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has raided a smoke shop on Stratford Road in Moses Lake today (Wednesday).

Suspect accused of using business as a front to sell stolen converters

The Grant County Sheriff's Office's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and Deputies searched the Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop at 4813 Stratford Road, which the GCSO says is just northeast of the city limits. The raid happened Wednesday morning, March 15th.

According to GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman, the search included the home located behind the shop as well. The GCSO said the following:

"The targets are the Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop and the home immediately behind.

The warrants concern the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters. Investigators say the occupant of the home has been operating an illegal business, buying stolen catalytic converters without following scrap metal purchasing laws."

The GCSO says if you have been the victim of a recent catalytic converter theft, there are two numbers to call, 509-754-2011--which will be active through the end of Wednesday March 15th, otherwise call 509-762-1160.

The GCSO says other agencies who assisted in the raid include Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Washington State Patrol, and Homeland Security.

