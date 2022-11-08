Sunnyside Fires Police Chief Places Commander on Leave

The city of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera saying misconduct in the department, increased crime and officer-involved shootings are the reasons behind the firing. A press release from City Manager Elizabeth Alba also says Cmdr.

A police commander is also on leave

Scott Bailey has also been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway into alleged misconduct. Alba says “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the Police Department, the city as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside.”

The city has appointed an interim chief

Chief Escalera has been in charge of the police department for the last 8 years.

The city has appointed Sunnyside Police Sgt. Robert Laymen as the interim

chief until a replacement can be found.

Sgt. Johnnie Gusby was appointed as the interim commander as the investigation continues Today.

