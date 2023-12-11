It is like Christmas but for skiers and snowboarders. Snow shredders around Washington have been waiting for this ski area to open since spring.

Aerial view of the mountain resort in Stevens Pass, WA. Photo: Vail Resorts loading...

Stevens Pass will open for the season today (December 12, 2023). Initially, opening day was slated for December 1, but warm temperatures and rain delayed the initial start date at Stevens Pass. December 12 was selected because the mountain had been getting colder temperatures and a lot of snowfall this weekend.

Why People Love Stevens Pass

Stevens Pass in the Cascade Mountain Range near Leavenworth, Washington, has an annual snowfall averaging 460 inches yearly and 1,125 acres of diverse skiable terrain to challenge all ability levels. They have 13 lifts, three terrain parks, and 52 trails. They also have three lodges that offer our guests various food and beverage options!

Photo: Vail Resorts Photo: Vail Resorts loading...

Stevens Pass officials say they will see guests from all over the world! The area expects to see many of our guests from the surrounding regions in Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Index, and Monroe, as well as guests from Seattle and the surrounding area. From the Tri-Cities, Stevens Pass is about a 3-hour and thirty-minute drive.

Preparing for Opening Day at Stevens Pass

In preparing for the opening, the ski area has used the offseason to ensure they are ready to welcome everyone back for a great season! They are fully staffed and trained - in the parking lots, on the mountain, in our restaurants and rental center, and with our ski instructors.

adam j sanders Photo: Vail Resorts loading...

What Can Skiers and Boarders Expect on the First Day?

Operating hours for opening day are 9 am-4 pm. We will have Daisy, Brooks, and Skyline spinning- and their first chair banner break will be on Brooks! Guests should expect early season conditions and limited grooming, so they ask everyone to ski and ride cautiously. The ski area says they will open additional terrain as conditions allow.

Photo: Vail Resorts Photo: Vail Resorts loading...

Apres Ski Stevens Pass

On-mountain dining options on opening day include Trailside Snack Shack in the Pacific Crest Lodge; the T-Bar, Cascadian Kitchen, and Bull's Tooth in the Granite Peaks Lodge; Foggy Goggle in Tye Creek Lodge.

Also, the Foggy Goggle Mug Club returns this season! Guests can purchase a limited-edition mug for $75 and receive $5 beverages all season. Mugs are first-come, first-serve and will be available starting at 11 am on opening day.