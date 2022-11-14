Mission Ridge set for Earliest Opening in Five Years

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is opening early this fall.

Mission’s marketing director, Tony Hickok, says the popular spot for winter recreation will begin its seasonal operations this weekend.

“We’re excited to be opening this Saturday, November 19th. It’s the tenth time in the last eleven seasons that we’ve been able to open by the Thanksgiving holiday or earlier. We’ll be open Saturday and Sunday with Chair 1, Chair 2, and Chair 4 all scheduled for operation, as well as our learning area rope tow.”

Hickok says a variety of factors all came to together to allow the Ridge to open up a week ahead of its target date for 2022.

“What an amazing start to the month of November. We had great natural snowfall – way above average for the first two weeks of November - and that was combined with really ideal snowmaking temperatures and a lack of wind.”

This Saturday’s November 19th opening will mark the earliest date the Ridge has begun seasonal operations in the last five years.

The resort’s other lifts and terrain parks are expected to open as the season progresses.