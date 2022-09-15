Major Expansion Of Night Skiing Announced For Mission Ridge

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort says it has a new lighting system in place that'll makes it the second-tallest night skiing operation in the nation.

The resort says 42 new light poles have been added along the Upper Basin run off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift, which creates a vertical drop of 2,250 feet.

It says the lighting reaches the summit of the ski area, which will offer skiers a view of city lights of Ellensburg and Ephrata and many points further in all directions.

The new lights will increase the available terrain for night skiing at Mission Ridge by 80 percent.

The resort is scheduling 40 dates for night skiing between December 26th and the end of February. The standard night schedule will run Wednesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

A total of 11 runs on more than 70 acres of terrain will be lit. Night terrain will now be served by 3 chairlifts and 3 surface lifts.

Mission Ridge says its operation will provide one of the longest vertical drops for night skiing in the world.

A major expansion of facilities at Mission Ridge has not broken ground.

Mission Ridge owner Tamarack Saddle filed a lawsuit last September asking for more than $6 million in damages after delays in negotiations with Chelan County.

The expansion plans call for onsite lodging and accommodations, which Mission Ridge calls a game changer, which would differentiate the resort from others in the Northwest.

It also includes additional parking as well as an expansion of restaurant and beverage services.

In addition, the resort would enlarge its footprint to increase capacity for beginner skiing and Nordic skiing.