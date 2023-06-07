One Seriously Injured In SR 28 T-Bone Crash

One person has serious injuries from a crash on SR 28 east of Soap Lake Tuesday at about 3:30pm.

A 2014 Ford Focus driven by 31-year-old Tyson Hubbard of Quincy was approaching the highway from the south on Road W NE when it failed to stop and t-boned a trailer being pulled by a another car.

Hubbard was taken to a hospital with injuries. He was also cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving and Failure to Yield.

The driver of the other car, 49-year-old Michael Ellis of Ephrata, was not injured.

The crash took place about 25 miles east of Soap Lake. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.